Kids Make Mother’s Day Cards At Transitional Housing Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An organization that provides transitional housing and other supportive services to homeless families in Philadelphia is celebrating 30 years of community service.

About 40 children were participating in “hearts and crafts” class at the Drueding Center in Kensington.

The boys and girls were creating cards to give to their moms for Mother’s day.

Anne Marie Collins, the Drueding Center’s Executive Director, says the kids’ mothers are 18 to 24 years old.

“They are typical moms, they want what is best for their children. So to get something to recognize them in a positive way, that they are a good mom and ‘here have a happy Mother’s Day,’ I think is so important,” said Collins.

There are 1400 homeless families that access the city’s emergency housing system each year.

The Drueding Center serves 56 families in transitional housing a year. It can be the next step after an emergency shelter before women and their children move on to permanent housing.

The Drueding Center also supports 400 former homeless families with case management.