Drinking Then Driving Remains Concern As Summer Approaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather is improving and summer is fast approaching. As we prepare for the summer I have a bit of common sense health advice.

It’s a great opportunity to relax, and you get enjoyment because you’re with people you love and care about.

But you need to be careful.

Make sure that when you have this relaxation time you don’t overdo it.

I’m not talking about over doing spending time with your family, but sometimes when people relax they maybe drink a little more alcohol, they go to parties, and then they’re out in the car.

They’re driving after drinking alcohol.

Here’s my best advice. Please be careful. Make sure that you and your family have seat belts on.

Make sure your kids have appropriate seat belts and car seats.

Most importantly, don’t drink and drive because even if you don’t hit someone, your reflexes are somewhat delayed, and that will cause problems.