Another Round Of Job Reductions In Camden School District

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — The Camden School District will be letting more than a hundred staffers go at the end of June. Some in the name of economy, others for performance concerns.

More than half of the 15,000 students in the district are in non-traditional settings, like Renaissance or charter schools.

Enrollment in traditional schools is expected to drop to about 6000 next year, prompting Superintendent Paymon Rouhanifard to act.

“Our schools have improved as the district has gotten smaller and that’s really exciting, and we see that in the results,” Rouhanifard told KYW Newsradio. “There is a corresponding impact to the way that we operate our schools and the finances of our schools and we have to reduce our expenses.”

Fifty-five positions, including 10 teachers, are being eliminated to do just that. There are currently 850 teachers in the district.

Another 66 people, including 28 teachers, are being relieved of their jobs for non-economic reasons.

“The majority of them were for performance reasons, so it has nothing to do with our budget and everything to do with high standards for our students”, Rouhanifard added.

That brings the total amount of job reductions taking effect June 30th to 121. Last year 154 people were let go under similar circumstances.