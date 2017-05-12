6 Corrections Officers At Montco Prison Accused Of Beating 2 Inmates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Six corrections officers at the Montgomery County prison are facing criminal charges on accusations they assaulted two inmates on Valentine’s Day.

Seven prison guards at Montgomery County Correctional Facility were fired following the incident of alleged use, after an investigation, a grand jury recommend charges against six of them.

Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele says, “Every profession has a few bad apples and unfortunately we have found a few in the MCCF.”

Steele says the first assault was in an inmate’s cell, he was taken to medical, then assaulted again in a common area in the prison. He says there is video from that common area, video he calls disturbing, as the inmate wore a prosthetic leg.

“He has an amputated leg, he did not have that leg and he was thrown to the floor and beaten severely.”

Steele says the cameras that took that video had not been working for a long time, and had just recently been brought back online. He says body cameras either weren’t turned on, or the video was deleted.

The former guards are Captain Edwin Negron, Lt. Darin Collins, and officers Alfred Gregory, Anthony Saxby, Randall Sims, and Jason Marshall.

They’re facing aggravated assault and related charges.

They were arraigned today, and each released on $50,000 unsecured.