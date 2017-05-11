Zeoli Show Log 05.11.17

3pm- Democrats continue to insist that President Trump’s decision to fire James Comey was based solely on a desire to derail the FBI’s investigation into Trump/Russia ties.
3:40pm- Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did well under fire during today’s White House press briefing.
4:20pm- Democrats continue to concentrate on Russia. Mitt Romney was mocked during a debate in 2012 for suggesting Russia is the country’s biggest foreign threat.
4:35pm- Numerous high profile democrats have flip flopped on how they feel about former FBI Director James Comey following his firing.
4:40pm- Rachel Maddow claims Trump’s decision to fire Comey is unprecedented. She then went on to state a prior incident of precedence.
4:50pm- Sen. Mike Lee suggested that Trump nominate Merrick Garland to replace Comey as FBI Director.
5:05pm- After being questioned by Sen. Marco Rubio, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said that Comey’s firing would not impede any investigation.
5:10pm- Donald Trump trolled Rosie O’Donnell on Twitter.
5:20pm- Rep. Nancy Pelosi cracks a joke while visiting with the Dalai Lama in North India.
5:25pm- Rep. Maxine Waters rambles through an interview with NBC’s Peter Alexander. She claimed that Trump was out of line for firing Comey but went on to state that if Hillary Clinton were president, firing Comey would have been the right decision.