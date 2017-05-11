Steve Harvey’s Alleged Memo To Staff: Do Not Approach Me

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is an alleged memo from talk show host Steve Harvey warning his staff not to approach him.
According to Variety, the note was sent to “The Steve Harvey Show” staff in Chicago earlier this season.
In the memo, the talk show host warns staff not to come into his dressing room or stop him in the hallway.
Sources say the memo may have been leaked by a former staffer, who may not be a part of Harvey’s new Los Angeles-based show.
An excerpt from the note, published by Robert Feder’s Chicago Media blog, reads: ‘Do not open my dressing room door. If you open my door, expect to be removed. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. Do not take offense, it is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.’
Last year, Harvey made headlines after he accidentally crowned the wrong Miss Universe.