South Jersey Congressman Stands With Planned Parenthood

May 11, 2017 4:08 PM By Mark Abrams
CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A South Jersey congressman says he is standing with Planned Parenthood, and will oppose efforts to end federal funding to the organization.

Congressman Donald Norcross, standing in the Camden Planned Parenthood office on Thursday, declared there is a war on women’s health and he will join the battle on the side of women.

Norcross, who says he’s still mystified that his Republican colleagues would support withdrawing health care to those who need it most, pointed to one provision in the GOP, House-passed bill that he found shocking.

“This is remarkable but true, that domestic violence and rape are considered pre-existing conditions,” Norcross said.

Norcross says the House bill already has gotten a cool reception in the Senate.

“We’re not hearing anything positive in terms of trying to pass Trumpcare in their house, certainly not the one we passed in our house,” he said.

Planned Parenthood supporters pledged their voices would rise up in a loud chorus that will be heard in Washington.

