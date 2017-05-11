‘Self-Marriage’ Movement Growing Relationship Trend Across Country

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A “self-marriage” movement is growing across the country.

They’re part of a growing relationship trend called sologamy.

Erika Anderson, a 37-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, planned a formal ceremony with a white dress, flower bouqet, and walk down the aisle. Only, no one was waiting for her and that was just the way she wanted it.

Anderson says she grew tired of people asking why she was still single, so in front of friends and family, she married herself.

Self-marriage, or sologamy, is growing, partly because it’s popping up in pop culture, like when an episode of “Sex and the City” floated the idea.

The movement has gone global and companies are trying to capitalize. Marry Yourself in Canada offers consulting and wedding photography.

San Francisco’s Jeffrey Levin started a website called IMarriedMe.com. There, you’ll find sologamy ceremony kits that include a wedding band, daily affirmation cards and vows.

“I think it’s increased over the years and it’s something that’s becoming more understood and more accepted,” Levin said.

Anderson married herself to celebrate independence and believes others should, too.

“You’re worth it,” Anderson said.

Anderson just celebrated her one-year anniversary with a solo trip to Mexico.

She said even though she’s married to herself, she’s dating and open to marrying another person.