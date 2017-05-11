MontCo Students Help Make Little Girl’s Dream Come True

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A little girl diagnosed with cerebral palsy felt like a princess as she met, for the first time, the children from an Montgomery County school who made her dream come true.

The invisible red carpet was rolled out at Regina Coeli Academy in Abington for 9-year-old Kaitlyn Finley of Chester County. She is a Sunshine Foundation Dream Recipient recovering from a surgery related to her cerebral palsy.

The boys and girls of the Works of Mercy Club have been raising money for months to send the Finley family to Disney world.

“I feel really excited, and really happy to be able to go to Disney world. Very grateful,” Finley said.

12-year-old Thomas Buentello helped by selling soft pretzels to raise money.

“I was looking forward to this day, because I think it’s really a great opportunity to be able to meet a person that I’m helping,” he said.

“I guess she will realize that she is not alone and that people care for her,” said 6th grader Gianna Mars.

A check was presented to the family and students gave gifts.

Kaitlyn eyes lit up when Cinderella herself showed up, and she also received two hand-made princess dresses.

Many of the students here say their dreams came true making Kaitlyn’s dream come true, by sending her and her family to Disney World.

“It’s amazing. We didn’t think we would ever be able to get them to Disney, just with all the medical struggles and everything,” said Jen Finley, Kaitlyn’s mom.

All of the students of the school lined up to each meet Kaitlyn and her family.