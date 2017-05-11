High School Senior Accused Of Possessing Thousands Of Child Porn Images

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A high school senior is accused of possessing thousands of child pornography images.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan and Upper Darby Township Police Chief Regina Price will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to announce child pornography charges against a Delaware County high school senior.
Detectives said they found thousands of images and videos of over 100 local victims during their investigation.
Officials say that the victims told investigators that they believed they were sending images and videos of themselves to a teenage girl and were unaware they were sending them to a male.