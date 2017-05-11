Swimmers Urged To Get Out Of Water After 15 Great White Sharks Spotted

May 11, 2017 11:47 AM

SANTA ANA, Ca. (CBS) — Is that the Jaws theme song we hear?

The Orange County Sheriff’s made an announcement to swimmers and surfers that they were swimming near about 15 Great White sharks on Wednesday.

“State parks is advising that you leave the water in a calm manner,” they said over a loud speaker.

“The sharks are as close as the surf line,” they continued. “Please be advised this area is heavily populated with Great White sharks. Please do not enter the water.”

This happened along the coastline from Capo Beach to San Onofre.

