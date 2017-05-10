Wegmans, Publix Are America’s Favorite Grocery Stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The numbers are in – Americans have voted Wegmans and Publix as their favorite grocery stores.
Wegmans finished in a tie for first place with Publix, and Trader Joe’s came in second, according to a survey by Market Force. This is the second consecutive year that Wegmans has held the top spot, after unseating long-running favorite Trader Joe’s in 2016.
Wegmans ranked highest for its specialty department service and came in a close second for item availability.
Philadelphia Chef Named Best In America
While Publix was found to have the cleanest stores and fastest checkout speeds. They also ranked highest for specialty department service and was a close second to Trader Joe’s for cashier courtesy.
Walmart landed at the bottom in all categories but one – value for money.
The survey was taken by more than 12,000 shoppers across the U.S.