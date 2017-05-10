St. Louis Cardinals Apologize For ‘She Loves Jewelry’ Tweet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The St. Louis Cardinals’ organization is the latest to suffer the consequences of a poorly-worded tweet.

The Cardinals tweeted about their May 17 game against the Boston Red Sox, where they will be giving out 1967 replica World Series rings.

Some folks were offended by the wording of the tweet, that specified “she loves jewelry.”

The Cardinals have since deleted the tweet and issued this apology, stating they will be giving away 30,000 rings to all fans 16 and older:

