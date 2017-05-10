Penn Women’s Lacrosse Ready For Another NCAA Appearance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the 11th straight year, the University of Pennsylvania women’s lacrosse team is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Quakers earned an at-large berth and they will host first and second round action. Penn will open things up on Friday afternoon, entertaining Navy.

While an appearance in the NCAA Tournament berth has become the norm for the Quakers, head coach Karin Corbett says it is by no means something that is taken for granted.

“It’s something that you’re playing for and thinking about come the first day of practice in the fall,” she tells KYW Newsradio. “So we are really excited to have that opportunity to return.”

Listen to the entire interview with Penn’s Karin Corbett:

The Quakers bring a 13-3 record into the tournament. Corbett talks about what has allowed them to have that success.

“I think that our defense has done a really good job of limiting opponents shots on goal,” she says. “Obviously, we have a great goalie in (senior) Britt Brown who has been the anchor of our defense and has come up with huge saves for us and (been) consistent all year. We’ve been able to keep our opponents’ scores down, which gives us the opportunity to make things happen on the attack.”

Navy is 15-4 and the champions of the Patriot League.

“Obviously Navy’s coming off a huge win against Loyola, winning their conference tournament,” Corbett says. “They have a lot of athletes. They’re very good on the draw. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

Penn and Navy have never met in women’s lacrosse. The other first round game at Penn on Friday will feature Colorado taking on UMass.

The two first round winners will play in the second round on Sunday at Penn.