Ruiz, Cano Lead Mariners To 11-6 Win Over Phillies 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Philadelphia Phillies 11-6 Wednesday.

Ruiz earned another standing ovation a day after he returned and was honored with a video tribute that highlighted his career with the Phillies. The former All-Star catcher was 3 for 30 this season before clearing the bases with a liner off the left-field wall in the seventh inning.

Seattle swept the two-game interleague series after rallying from a pair of four-run deficits in a 10-9 win Tuesday.

Tony Zych (2-0) tossed a scoreless inning after Yovani Gallardo allowed three runs and four hits in five innings.

Aaron Altherr hit two homers and Tommy Joseph also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost 10 of 12. Altherr has three-run homers in three straight games.

Robinson Cano led off the seventh with a single off Joaquin Benoit (0-2). After Kyle Seager walked, Danny Valencia lined an RBI double to right to give the Mariners a 4-3 lead. Guillermo Heredia flied out and Jarrod Dyson was intentionally walked, setting the stage for Ruiz.

He ripped a liner that missed being a grand slam by a few feet, extending Seattle’s lead to 7-3. Fans chanted “Choooch!” and cheered the same way they did for Chase Utley when he hit two homers against the Phillies in his return to Philadelphia last August.

Ruiz caught the final out of the 2008 World Series and spent his entire career in Philadelphia before a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers last summer.

Cano drove one out to the opposite field in left for a 3-0 lead in the third. Valencia connected in the eighth.

Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin gave up three runs and nine hits in six innings, pitching out of trouble often throughout the afternoon.

Seattle has won four straight and six of seven to even its record (17-17) for the first time since the opener.

Mariners: RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right shoulder inflammation. He became the fourth starter to be sidelined by injury.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola is to make a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Nola (2-0, 4.50 ERA) is on a 60-pitch limit.

Mariners: RHP Chase De Jong (0-2, 6.75 ERA) pitches Thursday at Toronto in the opener of a four-game series. RHP Marco Estrada (1-2, 3.14) goes for the Blue Jays.

Phillies: After hosting their annual charity festival at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, the Phillies open a three-game series at Washington on Friday. RHP Nick Pivetta (0-2, 5.40) starts.

