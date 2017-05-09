Teen Admits To Throwing Woman In Pool For Complaining About Noise

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL (CBS) — A viral video of a woman being thrown in a pool sparks outrage.
A woman complaining about a noisy party was tossed into a pool by a male in Florida.
A cell phone video shows Nancy James asking people in North Lauderdale to turn the music down.
Soon after, someone in a red shirt picks her up and appears and slip and slams her on the ground.
The video then shows him dragging her, picking her up again, and throwing her into the pool.
James suffered bruises, but says she is okay.
“This kid comes from behind, picks me up, drops me, and drags me into the pool. No one should ever, ever have to go through that.”
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy turned himself in.
He is charged with assault and battery.