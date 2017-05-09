Lawsuit Alleges Bucks Co. Business Owner Scammed Customers For Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Bucks County business is at the center of an alleged scam alert.

The owner of Robert’s Motor Mart in Lower Southampton Township, Gregory Burtino, was arrested on Friday and charged with theft and deceptive business practices.

“He’s a low life,” said Robert Kuczynski, “I think they hang him from the highest tree.”

Authorities allege since the Motor Mart opened 2 years ago, owner has been bilking customers like Robert Kuczynski.

He is still steaming mad over paying nearly $400 to repair his snow blower.

“They did nothing to it,” Kuczynski added.

Tom Wakeley is another customer who ordered a $450 power washer from the shop, and said he never received it.

“I was so mad, I was like ‘You have to be kidding me’,” said Wakeley.

On top of criminal charges, the State’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has filed a civil lawsuit against Burtino. The suit includes eight customer who claim they were deceived, defrauded, and now out thousands of dollars.

“We believe there are others in this region, others here in Bucks County, who have been scammed as well and we want to hear from them and we want to fight for them,” said Shapiro.

Delson Burns is another customer of Robert’s Motor Mart who says he was scammed, who was not included in the civil suit.

He now plans to call the attorney general’s office.

Burns says he paid $377 for the Motor Mart to fix his lawn mower last year.

It’s been sitting outside the shop since and now it’s likely completely unusable.

“It’s just a shame because it’s a local business, and I like to support local businesses,” said Burns. “But at least this gives awareness to others, to be careful where you are taking your things.”

The attorney general’s suit aims to get everyone their money back and put Robert’s Motor Mart out of business.

Eyewitness News tried reaching Gregory Bertino at his business in Lower Southampton Township, but he wasn’t there. Calls were also made to him, several times, so far no response.

Anyone who believes they have been scammed can call the Attorney General’s Office at 1800-441-2555 or email scams@attorneygeneral.gov