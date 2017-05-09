Police In New Jersey Looking For Missing Bright Green Tractor-Trailer

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer that went missing during the weekend.
Lower Township Police say the truck was stolen from a Shunpike Road trucking business, near the 600 block of Shunpike Road in Erma.
It happened sometime between of 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
The truck is a bright green 2004 Peterbilt model 379, with a New Jersey tag AJ697Z. A USDOT #1457350 is also displayed on the side of the vehicle.
Police said the trailer portion was disconnected and left at the scene, and only the tractor cab was driven off the lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lower Township Police department at 609-886-2711.