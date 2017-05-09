Drexel U Suspends Fraternity During Sexual Assaults Probe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drexel University in Philadelphia has suspended a fraternity while campus police investigate reports of two sexual assaults.
The allegations are the assaults occurred at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house between April 28 and May 4.
Fraternity officials say they’re cooperating with the investigation.
University officials want anyone with more information on either incident to come forward.
