Women’s Achievement Awards Nominee: Tiffany Tavarez

Tiffany Tavarez is an audacious life-long student, creative thinker and natural-born connector. In addition to being the first person in her family to attend college, she was also the first person to earn a full-tuition scholarship to Temple University’s Tyler School where she earned her BFA – that is what brought her to Philadelphia. She later stayed to earn her MA from University of the Arts and build a wonderful career in philanthropy and community relations. She is proud to serve, as an advocate for and liaison to, over 100 non-profit organizations in the city. She is currently part of the PECO Corporate Relations team which manages over $6million in corporate contributions and sponsorships to organizations that work in arts & culture, (STEM) education, environment and community development in the region. Tiffany’s past experience includes working with Comcast Corporation, First Person Arts, Temple University and the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage.

She currently serves as on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of Mural Arts, currently chairing the Monument Lab Advisory Committee; Board of Directors for PHLDiversity; Board of Directors for Second State Press; as well as member of the Temple Contemporary Advisory Council. Past community volunteer experience includes serving as co-chair of the Young Women’s Initiative of Women’s Way; sponsorship chair of the Girls Inc. Annual Breakfast and President of the Tyler School of Art Alumni Board of Directors. She speaks to various groups on a variety of topics and is most proud to serve as a mentor and friend to a number of talented young future leaders.

She was named one of the top 55 “Connectors & Keepers” in the city by LEADERSHIP Philadelphia. She was also featured in 30 Over 30 of Philadelphia’s Most Inspiring Women by online magazine, Femme & Fortune. The Women’s Leadership Initiative of the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey presented her with the inaugural 2016 Emerging Leader Award for exemplifying what it means to give, advocate and volunteer. The Urban Affairs Coalition presented her with the Inaugural Friends of the Coalition Leadership Award. She has also received the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Minority Business Leader Award and IMPACTO’s Most Influential Latinos in the Delaware Valley Award in 2015. Philadelphia City Council, in partnership with the African American Children’s Book Fair, recognized her leadership in support of work with community-based organizations that champion reading and literacy. Most recently, she was honored by AL DÍA as part of their inaugural “Women at the Top” campaign which celebrates Latinas from the Greater Philadelphia region who are disrupting the status quo through inspiring achievements and leadership. She also received a proclamation from the City of Philadelphia, in honor of 2017 Dominican Independence Day, for her civic engagement as a Dominican-American professional.

She proudly lives and works in the City of Philadelphia along with her incredible rescue dog, Buster.