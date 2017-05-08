Women’s Achievement Awards Nominee: Lynette Luckers

Lynette Luckers has over 10 years of experience working in higher education. At Community College of Philadelphia, Lynette serves as an Assistant Professor/Counselor. She helps coordinate the 50th Anniversary Scholars Program, teaches a College Success Seminar course and provides academic, career, transfer and personal counseling for students. Previously, Lynette worked at Bloomsburg University, Shippensburg University and Miami University of Ohio. She values the importance of education and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Bloomsburg University and a Master of Science in Counseling with a concentration in College Student Personnel from Shippensburg University. Lynette is pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration at East Stroudsburg University. She has presented workshop sessions on race relations, advising, leadership and self-image.

Lynette Luckers is the Founder and Visionary of the Marion Luckers Kidney Foundation. She created the Foundation in 2011, after losing her mother in 2009 to renal kidney failure. This ignited Lynette’s passion to spread awareness about kidney disease prevention and to support individuals and families coping with the diagnosis. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides financial assistance to dialysis patients within the Philadelphia area. From 2011 – 2015, the Foundation hosted an annual benefit dinner to award financial support to dialysis patients who epitomized courage, strength and commitment to the community. Over the past four years, Lynette spearheaded the Vera Williams Holiday Helping Hands project which provides gifts during the holidays to the dialysis patients at Fresenius Kidney Care Wynnewood located at Lankenau Hospital; in honor of a previous awardee. On April 9, 2017, the organization launched its’ youth initiative and provided scholarships to four high school seniors residing in the Philadelphia area who were impacted by kidney disease.

In 2012, Lynette was the recipient of the Maroon and Gold Excellence Award by the Bloomsburg University Alumni Association which is given to alumnus who demonstrate outstanding potential for further contributions to Bloomsburg University and professionally. In April 2015, Lynette received an Honorary Certificate of Recognition from Senator Anthony H. Williams for outstanding community achievement. She serves on the Gift of Life Donor Program Multicultural Affairs Coalition, Outreach Subcommittee for Sayre Health Center, Patient Ambassador for Dialysis Patient Citizens and a Girl Exchange Leader for the Uniquely You Summit. In 2016, Lynette was selected for the inaugural 40 Under 40 Award from the American Association for Women in Community Colleges. Lynette is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and a Ministry Leader at the Church of Christian Compassion in Philadelphia, PA. Lynette’s goal is to leave a legacy of empowering, educating and enriching lives. She is passionate about educating multicultural communities and mentoring young girls in cultivating their personal and social development. She lives by the motto, “When you educate a man you educate an individual; but when you educate a woman, you educate a nation.”