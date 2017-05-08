Women’s Achievement Awards Nominee: Dr. Monique Gary

Dr. Monique Gary is a fellowship-trained Breast Surgical Oncologist at Grand View Health in Sellersville, PA, specializing in minimally-invasive breast surgery, including oncoplastic surgery, hidden-scar nipple sparing mastectomy, intraoperative radiotherapy, and lymph node-sparing surgery.

A native of Philadelphia, Dr. Gary completed undergraduate studies at Florida A&M University. She obtained a Master’s degree in molecular biology in 2005, followed by the Doctorate in 2009 from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completion of general surgery training at University of Massachusetts/Berkshire Medical Center, she completed fellowship training in Breast Surgical Oncology at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Dr. Gary is a leader. In 2015 she relocated back to the greater Philadelphia area to join the breast cancer program at Grand View Health in response to an overwhelming disparity of breast cancer screening and prevention. She is one of four Hidden Scar Centers of Excellence in Pennsylvania, and the only center in Upper Bucks County recognized for offering advanced surgical procedures that allow patients the dignity of a life without significant scars after a diagnosis of breast cancer. She has been recognized by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals as a Leading Physicians of the World and Top Breast Surgeon in Pennsylvania for 2017.

Dr. Gary is an educator committed to empowering the next generation. She holds clinical faculty appointments for both Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. She has been a Grand Rounds guest lecturer for local universities and teaches in the OR and in the clinic. She is an editor for BAOJ Surgery, MEDIMAA Oncology, and the author of numerous peer-reviewed publications in cancer progression, surgical outcomes, and disparities. She is the invited keynote speaker for MEDIMAA Oncology Symposium in Athens Greece, September 2017.

Dr. Gary is a passionate community health advocate. Her mother died at age 29 from ovarian cancer and her grandmother had breast cancer twice, and this has created a very personal impetus for everything she does. She volunteers with the Live Strong Program, the American Cancer Society, Break Through of Greater Philadelphia, and Women of Faith and Hope, a local nonprofit for women of color dealing with breast cancer. To deliver her message, Dr. Gary has developed a blossoming media footprint, with commentary that has been featured on Fox news, ReachMD, SignificanTV, blogtalkradio and more.

Dr. Gary is a visionary. In addition to serving as breast program leader, she developed the Cancer Genetic and Risk Assessment Program at Grand View Health, which has, in one year, screened over 2,000 patients, provided counseling and testing for over 150 women, and developed a high risk registry. She is the founder of “Angels Against Breast Cancer” a service and empowerment organization to fundraise and link patients to breast cancer resources in the Delaware valley, which, in its inaugural year, has raised over $2200 for the ACS. She is passionate about using her expertise to develop programs to address cancer risk and prevention, research and healthcare inequality in and around the greater Philadelphia area.

What really distinguishes Dr. Gary is her heart for her patients. She truly believes in treating each patient as if they were her own family member, bringing all of her compassion, expertise and skill together to help make a difference in people’s lives.