Police: Woman Pours Bleach On Man In Restaurant Drive-Thru 

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman poured bleach on a man after he allegedly cut her off when she tried to enter the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant.
Bayonne police say 29-year-old city resident Sheri Williams was charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and a weapons count. A telephone number for her could not be located Monday and it wasn’t known if she’s retained a lawyer.
Authorities say Williams was enraged at being cut off at a Burger King and got out with a 64-ounce bottle of bleach. They say she started yelling racial slurs at the 36-year-old Bayonne man while pouring bleach on his face and body.
Williams then tried to drive off but was blocked by another car.
The man was treated at a hospital for chemical burns.
