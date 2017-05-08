Teen Takes Mom To High School Prom After She Missed Her Own

CHARLOTTE, NC (CBS) — A North Carolina high school senior made his mother’s prom dreams come true.

Since she missed hers, he took his mom to his prom.

Rayquan Howard-Moss escorted his mom Shontelle to his high school prom over the weekend.

She couldn’t go to her prom because she was expecting her son at the time.

Shontelle says it was her son’s idea.

“Words cannot even explain this moment. It’s been like 18 years and I never thought I’d get this moment, but he wanted me to have a high school prom.”

Rayquan says he wanted to take her all along.

Shontelle says he was the perfect date.