Prison Inmates In Camden Help Train Service Dogs For Military Veterans

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — A brand new program in Camden County is mending wounded hearts with a little help from man’s best friend.

Five prisoners at Camden County Correctional Facility are in the midst of training their paired shelter dogs before passing them on to military veterans in need of a buddy.

“I am hoping to be one of the recipients of one of the trained dogs,” said Vietnam veteran Arthur Wimberley. “A number of vets already have companion dogs and service dogs. Every one of them is happy with the dogs. It keeps you out of that black hole called depression.

The pups are picked from county shelters.

READ: Experts Offer Tips For Keeping Pets Safe During Road Trips

“It’s a 12-week training program where they learn all of their basic manners and commands,” said Marissa Corbett with One Love Animal Rescue.

She says it’s a win-win for both the dogs and the inmates.

“I have seen them all really blossom with being able to work with these dogs,” Corbett said.

Once the dogs have completed all the training tests, they are matched with their human.

“For the veterans — hopefully getting them out into public, giving them a reason to get up every day,” Corbett explained, “and really just have a friend when they maybe don’t have anybody else.”