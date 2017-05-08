Mother’s Day Breakdown: Spa Day Beats Out Jewelry, New Survey Reveals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Mother’s day is less than a week away, but do you know what mom really wants?

A new survey reveals the most popular gifts, but more importantly the one gift that mothers really don’t want.

There’s the tried and true.

We normally get her flowers,” Mike Searer

Or the gift of just being together.

“A nice dinner maybe. Just hanging out quality time,” one woman says.

But whatever you do, you may want to rethink getting her that piece of jewelry.

In a new survey by Offers.com about what mom wants jewelry comes in dead last. The site says only 12% of moms are looking for it.

Cheryl Ann Wadlington is the style director at Evoluer, she says shopping trends have changed.

“We do makeovers, personal shopping, style coordinating with celebrities and even average soccer moms,” said Wadlington. “Even though years ago, diamonds were a girl’s best friend, right now women say look, we want to feel good on the inside.”

The key is pampering and making mom feel great.

“Spa days are great. Flowers are, even though they may score high, they’re so easy,” says Wadlington.

So return that necklace and maybe get her something a little less shiny but a whole lot more relaxing.

According to Offers.com, Americans will spend an average of $67.59 on mom. The site also says husbands will spend an average of $91.21 on their wife this year, up 11% than last year.

What moms want on Mother’s Day

Massage or day spa – 22%

Personalized gift – 21%

Flowers – 18%

A meal – 14%

Homemade craft – 13%

Jewelry – 12%

What moms are getting on Mother’s Day

Personalized gift – 38%

Flowers – 25%

A meal – 13%

Jewelry – 9%

Massage or day spa – 8%

Homemade craft – 7%