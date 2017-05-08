Cape May County Native Matt Szczur Traded To San Diego Padres

May 8, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Matt Szczur

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Cape May County native Matt Szczur is headed to San Diego after being traded by the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Padres say they acquired Szczur in exchange for for right-handed pitcher Justin Hancock.

Szczur, 27, has hit .211 (4-for-19) with one double, three RBI and two runs scored in 15 games for the Cubs this season.

The South Jersey native went to school at Lower Cape May Regional High School and later graduated from Villanova University. He was drafted in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball draft by Cubs in 2010.

