Man Attacked In Mayfair: ‘I’m Still Hoarse From Yelling Help’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I’m still hoarse from yelling, ‘Help!’

Edward Rodgers didn’t see them coming.

“I lost four teeth, broken off, my lip’s cut up. And I don’t know yet but I think I’ve got broken ribs,” Rodgers told Eyewitness News.

That’s the damage done by at least a dozen teenagers at the corner of Sheffield and Frankford Avenues around 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video from the Wawa but are not releasing it at this time.

“I was sucker punched, kicked, then I see my car start-up. I tried to stop them. They hit me with the car and I went flying into the street,” he said.

Rodgers’ black Ford Escape with the license plate HWP1560 is still missing; on its roof is a custom-built fishing rod rack.

He says he was leaving a nearby pub after watching his cousin’s band perform when suddenly a group of teenagers popped out from behind cars and swarmed him.

“I was born and raised in that neighborhood. I’ve never seen this go on. It’s just a shame,” he said. “There’s all kinds of stuff to do besides terrorizing the neighborhood.”

His only saving grace, he says, is the Good Samaritan, who called 911 and stayed with him until help arrived.

“Thank God. She’s my hero,” he said. “She doesn’t think she is, but she is. She didn’t know what she was walking into. It could’ve been two of us on the ground. She’s a brave soul and I can’t wait to thank her in person.”

And though he’s been knocked down, he’s vowing to stand up again.

“Don’t move out of Mayfair because of this! You can’t let people chase you out. Stay strong. Get involved.”

The good Samaritan declined to be on-camera but says she did speak with Rodgers.

Rodgers describes the group as Caucasian teenage boys.

If you know anything, call Philadelphia police.