Governor Wolf To Sign EpiPen Immunity Bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A spokesman says Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will sign a bill heading to his desk that would clear the way for school bus drivers and crossing guards to assist students suffering severe allergic reactions.

The state Senate gave final legislative approval Monday to a bill that would extend so-called “Good Samaritan” civil immunity from lawsuits to school bus drivers and crossing guards who administer EpiPen injections to students. Those drivers and crossing guards would have to first complete a training program that would be developed by the state Department of Health. They would also have to comply with policies of their school district or an independent contractor that employs them.

The bill does not mandate school districts or contractors enact EpiPen policies, but rather says that if they are enacted, there will be immunity from lawsuits if policy guidelines are met.