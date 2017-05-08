Former Temple WR Robby Anderson Arrested For Pushing Officer

MIAMI (AP/CBS) — Authorities say New York Jets wide receiver and former Temple player Robby Anderson has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after sparring with officials who asked him to leave a Miami music festival.
A Miami Police Department arrest report says 23-year-old Anderson refused an order by a police lieutenant to sit on the ground and pushed the officer and other officials at the Rolling Loud festival Sunday evening.
A hearing is scheduled for May 15.
A phone number wasn’t available for Anderson, who is from South Florida. An undrafted rookie from Temple, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards last season.
In a statement, the Jets said they’re “aware of the situation” but have no comment.
