Man Who Exposed Genitals To Church: ‘The Lord Told Me To Do It’

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS)—A man in Florida was arrested for exposing his genitals in front of a church crowd and he said the Lord told him to do it.
Christopher Frey, 48 of Fort Pierce, Florida was arrested last week when authorities say he exposed his penis to a crowd of 39 people at the Central Assembly of God located in Vero Beach, Flordia.
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says several men inside the church ran up and got Frey to pull his pants up and escorted him out of the church.
When authorities arrested him he said, “The lord told me to do it,” according to the arrest report.
Frey is being charged with exposure of sexual organs and disorderly conduct.