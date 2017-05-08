Philadelphia’s Radiant Chinese Lantern Festival Is Back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The lights are now shining bright at the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square, which opens to the public Tuesday.

A special illumination ceremony was held Monday night, featuring live performances and music.

“It is a cultural experience with glowing results,” says Amy Needle with Historic Philadelphia, one of the organizers.

Some old favorites return, like that massive Chinese dragon that’s as long as three school buses….and…

“We have 29 new lanterns for this year’s festival, says Needle. “We have artisans from China who have been in Franklin Square for over a month creating them, hand making them.”

Visitors can still enjoy Franklin Square favorites like mini golf and the carousal. There’s a Dragon Beer Garden, and…

“Each night you can see performers from China, handy crafters being made here and of course the gorgeous lanterns,” adds Needle

The Chinese Lantern Festival runs through June 11th. More information is available here.