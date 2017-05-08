Campbell Soup Company Wraps Up WeeK-Long Volunteer Effort At Food Bank Of South Jersey

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — The Camden-based Campbell Soup Company wrapped up its annual “Make A Difference Week” with its top executive among the volunteers at the Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken.

Campbell CEO Denise Morrison, sporting a Nourishing our Neighbors T-shirt, says it’s part of being a socially responsible company.

“We’re very committed to healthy communities,” Morrison said, “especially where we live and work.”

Food Bank of South Jersey President and CEO Val Traore was delighted to see the company’s Executive Team roll up their sleeves.

“These are the guys that make a lot of the decisions around non-profit partnerships,” Traore said, “and what type of funding, whether that’s in-kind or cash.”

All told, Morrison says about 3,800 Campbell workers volunteered this week at dozens of community projects at 18 of the company’s US locations.

“All to do with food, like packing backpacks for the school lunch program, or participating in this ‘Cooking Matters Class.'”

They made quesadillas and salsa with local KIPP Whittier Elementary students, while sorting and boxing food and package meals.