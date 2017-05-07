Syrian Refugee Family Names Baby Boy After Canadian Prime Minister

May 7, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Justin Trudeau

By Faith Karimi

CANADA (CNN) — Justin Trudeau now has an adorable miniature namesake.

A Syrian refugee family has named their baby boy after the Canadian Prime Minister who gave them a new life.

Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal moved to Calgary in February, CNN partner CBC reported.

Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Students’ Tuition After Fan Asks For Help On Twitter 

They have named their child, a baby boy, Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, it said. The little tyke came into the world Thursday at a healthy 7 ½ pounds.

“My husband says ‘How about if we name the boy Justin-Trudeau, like him,'” Hammoud told CBC.

“I was a little bit shocked … when he says that, I smile a little bit, a small smile, then I says, ‘Yes, there is no problem, it will be like a small thank you for Justin Trudeau.'”

Delta Nixes Media Event After ‘Viral’ Customer Service Issues 

The family said that while choosing a non-Arabic name was unusual, they wanted to show their appreciation to the Prime Minister.

This isn’t the first baby to be named after Trudeau. In November, another Syrian refugee family named their son, Justin, in honor of Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch