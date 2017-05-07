Syrian Refugee Family Names Baby Boy After Canadian Prime Minister

By Faith Karimi

CANADA (CNN) — Justin Trudeau now has an adorable miniature namesake.

A Syrian refugee family has named their baby boy after the Canadian Prime Minister who gave them a new life.

Afraa Hajj Hammoud and Mohammed Belal moved to Calgary in February, CNN partner CBC reported.

They have named their child, a baby boy, Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal, it said. The little tyke came into the world Thursday at a healthy 7 ½ pounds.

“My husband says ‘How about if we name the boy Justin-Trudeau, like him,'” Hammoud told CBC.

“I was a little bit shocked … when he says that, I smile a little bit, a small smile, then I says, ‘Yes, there is no problem, it will be like a small thank you for Justin Trudeau.'”

The family said that while choosing a non-Arabic name was unusual, they wanted to show their appreciation to the Prime Minister.

This isn’t the first baby to be named after Trudeau. In November, another Syrian refugee family named their son, Justin, in honor of Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister.

