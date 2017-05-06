Police Searching For Missing Disabled New Jersey Man

CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Clementon, New Jersey are searching for a missing disabled man.
Dominic T. Settembrine, 59, was last seen Wednesday near New Freedom Road.
Dominic does not drive and rarely leaves his apartment complex. Police say he suffers from schizophrenia.
He is bald, six feet tall and approximately 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dirty brown winter coat and gray/blue basketball shorts.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Dominic is asked to call Clementon Police Department at (856) 783-4900.