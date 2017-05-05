Planned Parenthood Sounds The Alarm On New Health Care Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planned Parenthood is sounding the alarm about Trumpcare. They say this new health care reform would be detrimental.

Dale Steinberg, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Southeastern Pennsylvania, says if the American Health Care Act passes, her organization would be in jeopardy.

“It blocks low income patients from receiving healthcare at Planned Parenthood health centers.”

She says the AHCA would prevent Planned Parenthood from receiving reimbursments for essential health services.

“Every year, we see two and a half million women, men and young people who rely on us for essential health care services like birth control and cancer screenings and many of these people live in rural areas, or what we call medically underserved areas, and they will have nowhere else to turn.”

None of those reimbursements go towards abortions.

“This is so misguided because federal Medicaid funding does not pay for abortions!”

Steinberg vows Planned Parenthood will fight all efforts to strip health care from millions of Americans.