Philly Initiative Looks To Give Communities A Chance To Connect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two major foundations joined forces to create an opportunity for meal time, community conversations, and the goal is to bring people together.

“It’s really the power of listening, it’s the power of engagement,” says Pedro Ramos, CEO of the Philadelphia Foundation.

They teamed up with the Knight Foundation to launch “On the Table Philly,” a new initiative to engage area residents in an open dialogue on a variety of issues.

“Everything from safety in the community to clean water, to local transportation, healthcare, homelessness,” he says.

Anyone can be a host by providing the food for an “On the Table” event May 23.

Ramos says the foundation provide the tools, so diverse groups can collect information via surveys and hopefully inspire solutions.

“What each of us do, can do, and what we can do together to make our region even stronger,” says Ramos.

So far, scores of organizations and individuals have signed up to host an “On the Table Philly” discussion. To register, log on to www.philafound.org/onthetable