Medical Researchers Still Puzzled On Alzheimer’s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alzheimer’s Disease remains one of the most puzzling conditions that modern medicine is facing despite millions and millions of dollars poured into research.

The problem is even more frustrating because we know that as baby boomers age, there will be a growing number of people who are going to go down this road.

That’s not to say there are some positive steps that have been made.

For instance, we know a great deal more about receptors in the brain that influence the development of Alzheimer’s, and there are many more programs in place to help family members of people afflicted with Alzheimer’s.

That’s all good news.