LIVE: Funeral Procession For Slain Delaware State Trooper | Story

Marcus Morris Denies Replacing His Twin Markieff In Playoffs

May 5, 2017 10:42 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve seen the movie with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, right? The one where they switch places?

Well, some (jokingly) speculated we may have a real-life Parent Trap situation with Philly born NBA twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.

See, Markieff — who plays for the Wizards — injured himself in Game 1 against the Celtics. But on Tuesday night in Game 2, Markieff went for 16 points and six boards in 27 minutes, despite a bad ankle.

That’s when the speculation began, that Marcus — who plays for the Pistons — took Markieff’s place.

To make matters more suspicious, the twin brothers who played for Prep Charter High School in Philly (notice the Philly P on the right Morris twin), have basically identical tattoos.

The twins even admitted to switching places before!

“We did it before in AAU ball,” Markieff admitted in 2013 via The Ringer. “It [the jersey switch] was on the bench. It happened real quick. He had hurt his ankle but I had fouled out. I gave them a little limp back in, like I was hurt and kept playing.”

 

However, Marcus tried to put an end to the speculation that he swapped places with his brother.

 

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch