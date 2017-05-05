Marcus Morris Denies Replacing His Twin Markieff In Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve seen the movie with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, right? The one where they switch places?
Well, some (jokingly) speculated we may have a real-life Parent Trap situation with Philly born NBA twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.
See, Markieff — who plays for the Wizards — injured himself in Game 1 against the Celtics. But on Tuesday night in Game 2, Markieff went for 16 points and six boards in 27 minutes, despite a bad ankle.
That’s when the speculation began, that Marcus — who plays for the Pistons — took Markieff’s place.
To make matters more suspicious, the twin brothers who played for Prep Charter High School in Philly (notice the Philly P on the right Morris twin), have basically identical tattoos.
The twins even admitted to switching places before!
“We did it before in AAU ball,” Markieff admitted in 2013 via The Ringer. “It [the jersey switch] was on the bench. It happened real quick. He had hurt his ankle but I had fouled out. I gave them a little limp back in, like I was hurt and kept playing.”
However, Marcus
tried to put an end to the speculation that he swapped places with his brother.