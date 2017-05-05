Marcus Morris Denies Replacing His Twin Markieff In Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve seen the movie with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, right? The one where they switch places?

Well, some (jokingly) speculated we may have a real-life Parent Trap situation with Philly born NBA twins Marcus and Markieff Morris.

See, Markieff — who plays for the Wizards — injured himself in Game 1 against the Celtics. But on Tuesday night in Game 2, Markieff went for 16 points and six boards in 27 minutes, despite a bad ankle.

That’s when the speculation began, that Marcus — who plays for the Pistons — took Markieff’s place.

Are we sure that's not Marcus Morris? Can we get a halftime DNA test? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 3, 2017

To make matters more suspicious, the twin brothers who played for Prep Charter High School in Philly (notice the Philly P on the right Morris twin), have basically identical tattoos.

we really don't talk enough about how Marcus and Markieff Morris have 100% identical tattoos pic.twitter.com/djm48PGkJJ — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) May 3, 2017

The twins even admitted to switching places before!

“We did it before in AAU ball,” Markieff admitted in 2013 via The Ringer. “It [the jersey switch] was on the bench. It happened real quick. He had hurt his ankle but I had fouled out. I gave them a little limp back in, like I was hurt and kept playing.”

However, Marcus tried to put an end to the speculation that he swapped places with his brother.

I wouldn't play for another team unless I'm on that team. Smooth playing on a sprained ankle. I didn't expect anything less. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) May 4, 2017