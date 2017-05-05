HoMedics Recalls Massagers Due To Possible Electric Shock

May 5, 2017 8:11 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A popular massager company is recalling multiple models due to the possibility that they could cause an electric shock.

HoMedics says they are recalling three models:

  • HHP-375H
  • HHP-250
  • PA-MH-THP

All models of the massagers have a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord. “HoMedics” is printed on the massagers.

The company says the cord can break near the base of the massager and expose the wires, posing an electric shock and burn hazards.

“All manufacturing dates for all three models are included in the recall and the item date code can be found in either one of the cord prongs or in the rating label located on the underside of the product,” says the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To date, HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames coming from the massagers.

There have been 15 reports of burn injuries to consumer’s fingers and other parts of the body.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled massagers and contact HoMedics for instructions on removing the cord and to receive a refund.

For more information contact HoMedics at  1-888-803-0509

