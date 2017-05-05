Free Library Partners With Sister Cities Park For Storybook Weekend

May 5, 2017 9:41 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Filed Under: Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio 1060, Sister Cities Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new event taking place at Sister Cities Park this weekend. As Storybook Weekend gets underway Saturday and Sunday in partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia.

For the past few years, Sister Cities has had a library cart from the Free Library of Philadelphia across the street filled with books for kids to enjoy in the park.

This weekend, Michelle Shannon with the Center City District says they’re taking that partnership a step further by promoting reading through various activities including author readings and crafts.

Shannon said, “Our key authors are Angela Dominguez, illustrator of Martha Big and Tall, we have Tara Lazar who is the author of Way Past Bedtime and Brian Biggs, author of the Tinyville Town series and his book is about firemen and on Sunday, we’re going to have a firetruck there for kids to be able to climb on after his book reading!”

The event is free and geared towards children up to age 10, but folks are also encouraged to donate their gently used children’s books to the book cart.

