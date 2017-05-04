NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

With New Health Care Bill On Table, Several Local House Republicans Expected To Vote No

May 4, 2017 10:34 AM By Tim Jimenez
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A handful of Republican congressmen from our area are coming out against the GOP Healthcare bill.

Six area GOP Congressmen aren’t on board with the health care plan in its current form, according to CBS News.

In Pennsylvania, it’s all four of the local Republicans.

– Brian Fitzpatrick from Bucks County

– Pat Meehan from Delaware county

– Ryan Costello in Chester County

– Charlie Dent from Lehigh County.

And then in South Jersey, it’s a “nay” from two out of the three GOP reps: Chris Smith and Frank LoBiondo.

LoBiondo, on Twitter and Facebook, says his concerns about Medicaid and pre-existing conditions haven’t been resolved.

The sole South Jersey republican voting yes is playing a big role in the bill’s potential passage.

Tom MacArthur introduced an amendment that allows states to apply for waivers to opt out of key Obamacare regulations.

