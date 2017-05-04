U.S. School Administrators Meet In Philly To Compare Notes On Community Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Administrators from all across the country met in Philadelphia to compare notes on best practices for community schools.

Mayor Jim Kenney spent part of his week talking with mayors and administrators from cities around the U.S. about advancing health and education.

“We’re just sharing ideas as we do with other cities, as we do on a lot of different issues,” said Kenney.

The community school model, which is already in nine Philadelphia schools, is aimed at making healthy, ready to learn students.

Allen Weeks works with community schools in Austin, Texas.

He says he got a lot of good takeaways from the three-day session of panels, but no information more important than his first-hand look at how Philly kids responded to community schools.

“Whatever I hear on the news about Philadelphia, I’ll remember what I saw at South Philly High School, that they’re really turning it around for the kids, and the kids were saying we love being at this school, we’re learning a lot. we’re excited,” Weeks said.