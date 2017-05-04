U.S. School Administrators Meet In Philly To Compare Notes On Community Schools

May 4, 2017 10:13 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Justin Udo, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Administrators from all across the country met in Philadelphia to compare notes on best practices for community schools.

Mayor Jim Kenney spent part of his week talking with mayors and administrators from cities around the U.S. about advancing health and education.

“We’re just sharing ideas as we do with other cities, as we do on a lot of different issues,” said Kenney.

The community school model, which is already in nine Philadelphia schools, is aimed at making healthy, ready to learn students.

Allen Weeks works with community schools in Austin, Texas.

He says he got a lot of good takeaways from the three-day session of panels, but no information more important than his first-hand look at how Philly kids responded to community schools.

“Whatever I hear on the news about Philadelphia, I’ll remember what I saw at South Philly High School, that they’re really turning it around for the kids, and the kids were saying we love being at this school, we’re learning a lot. we’re excited,” Weeks said.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch