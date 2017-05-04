Thoroughness Of Probe Discussed At Creato Trial

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A New Jersey forensic scientist testified at the murder trial of David Creato that nothing she examined linked anyone to the October 2015 murder of the defendant’s 3-year-old son.

Jennifer Banaag, employed by the New Jersey State Police, said she checked DNA from nine different people including the defendant, his parents, and his girlfriend Julia Stensky.

There were traces found on Creato’s bathroom floor that were linked to him and Stensky.

Both the prosecution and the defense stipulated to a finding that two fresh cigarette butts found at the crime scene had a male’s DNA on them, but no one they could identify.

A retired Captain in the Camden County Prosecutor’s office who was in charge of the crime scene took the stand.

Patricia Taulane talked of the search within Creato’s neighborhood when Brendan was found dead, as well as overnight walks to and through Cooper River Park aimed at proving it would be difficult, if not impossible, for anyone to get to the crime scene let alone a child.

Taulane also ordered interviews with 15 residents of Haddon Township known as registered sex offenders. Those interviews cleared all of them of any involvement in the child’s disappearance and murder.

Defense Attorney Richard Fuschino wondered why no registered offender outside Haddon Township was questioned. Taulane responded that there was no sign of

sexual assault against Brendan, but insisted that if there was any indication that the probe be expanded, it would have been.

Dr. Charles Siebert, the Assistant Medical Examiner for Camden County, discussed the autopsy he conducted after his supervisor, Dr. Gerald Feigin, had done one.

Aside from some minor bruises and abrasions, there were no signs of trauma on the child’s body. However, he did find signs of swelling in the child’s brain, suggesting he was deprived of air at the time of his death.