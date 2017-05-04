LIVE: Testimony resumes in the trial of DJ Creato, the man accused of killing his 3-year-old son

Cops: Shooting Victim Found Laying In Street Without Pants

May 4, 2017 10:22 AM By Dan Wing
Filed Under: Cobbs Creek, Dan Wing, Robbery, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after a man who had been shot was found laying in the street in Cobbs Creek early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Ludlow and Millick Streets around 1:30 a.m., where they found a 38-year-old man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Police rushed him to an area hospital, and while on the way there Chief Inspector Scott Small says he told officers he had been robbed.

Small says the victim, for some reason, wasn’t wearing any pants.

“He had underwear, he was wearing a shirt, and he was wearing no shoes or sneakers on his feet. So no pants, and he was barefoot which is unusual.”

Small says the victim was in and out of consciousness from a loss of blood, and wasn’t able to say what was taken from him. He’s listed in stable condition.

Small says there are some surveillance cameras in the area, and investigators will check to see if any of the cameras caught anything that can help with the investigation.

