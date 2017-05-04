PAL Tournament Teaches Kids Soccer, And Much, Much More

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were two title games Thursday night in Northeast Philadelphia, as the Police Athletic League’s city-wide soccer tournament came to an end for the season.

Regardless of final score, all children involved walked away winners.

Most of PAL’s 18 centers take part in the tournament, and all the children seem to have their reasons for joining.

Like 6-year-old Kaden.

“Because it’s so fun and I learn a lot of kicking,” he said.

Or, his teammate in the 11-and-under championship game, Marlay.

“We’re trying to just try our best and try to get in first place. Try to win,” said Marlay.

Port Richmond’s Rizzo PAL director Ernie Rehr coaches one of the 13-and-under teams. He says this league is about teaching the fundamentals, but not just on the field.

“There’s a lot of life skills we can teach. Teamwork, sportsmanship, good attitude. Whether you win or lose, it doesn’t matter. It’s about having fun really, and then there’s also the glory too,” Rehr said.

While PAL is best known for its basketball leagues, Rehr says they like introducing the children to a variety sports.