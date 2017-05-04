Crews Find Body Of Missing Fisherman Who Drowned 

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — The body of a missing New Jersey fisherman has been found.
Officials say the Ocean County Mosquito Control Commission found the body of 45-year-old Christopher Hugg on Middle Island last Friday. Authorities confirmed it was Hugg’s body on Thursday after determining he drowned.
The Tuckerton native’s family reported him missing Jan. 12.
Police say Hugg called his family to say his boat ran aground but added that he didn’t need help. The Coast Guard started a search for Hugg when he didn’t return home.
Police have ruled Hugg’s death an accident.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.