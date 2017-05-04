Coffee Chain Offering Caffeinated Bagels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the sleep-deprived, drinking coffee has been a preferred method of perking up.
But now, there could be more help on the way.
Einstein Bros. is offering the world’s first caffeinated bagel.
Say hello to our new Boosted Bagels, jam-packed w/ flavor & benefits to soar above the average breakfast. Learn more https://t.co/HsxdQdnasG pic.twitter.com/kj3f8M66Cy
— Einstein Bros. (@EinsteinBros) May 4, 2017
The Espresso Buzz Bagel carries about a third of the caffeine that a person would get in an average eight ounce coffee.
Taste tests show half of the tasters think it is good, and the other half not so much, calling it bitter.