Coffee Chain Offering Caffeinated Bagels

May 4, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Bagel, Caffeine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the sleep-deprived, drinking coffee has been a preferred method of perking up.

But now, there could be more help on the way.

Einstein Bros. is offering the world’s first caffeinated bagel.

The Espresso Buzz Bagel carries about a third of the caffeine that a person would get in an average eight ounce coffee.

Taste tests show half of the tasters think it is good, and the other half not so much, calling it bitter.

