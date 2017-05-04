Ben Kay Takes Over Hoops Program At PSU Brandywine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn State Brandywine has a new head men’s basketball coach.

Ben Kay is taking over the program after spending time as an assistant at Division II West Chester.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Kay tells KYW Newsradio. “I spent two amazing years at West Chester University working under (head coach) Damien Blair. I learned a lot from him. Coaching college basketball and being a head coach is one of my dreams and I’m looking forward to working here at Penn State Brandywine.”

Listen to the entire interview with PSU Brandywine’s Ben Kay:

Kay takes over a team that went 6-19 this past season.

“First and foremost, the most important thing is for me to change the culture of the program,” Kay says. “I just want to bring a winning attitude and a winning mentality to the school as well as the program.”

Kay, who is just 28-years old, talks about what type of style he will bring to the table.

“I plan on playing a really fast pace, trying to shoot a lot of threes,” he says. “I hope to shoot over 35 three-pointers a game. And we’re going to do a lot of pressing on defense.”

Kay is a Drexel product. He has also served as an assistant at Immaculata in his career.