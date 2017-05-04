AARP Maintains Its Opposition To GOP Health Care Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the most powerful lobbies in the U.S. is reiterating its opposition to the House GOP healthcare bill.

In a Thursday morning conference call, AARP Legislative Policy Director David Certner said the amendments made to the bill this week have only made it worse.

“This bill will dramatically increase premium and out-of-pocket costs for 50-64-year-olds, what we call the ‘age tax.’ The bill will now weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions, it will weaken the fiscal sustainability of Medicare by reducing its funding,” he said.

Certner says they’re still working on a legislative strategy for the Senate, but the grassroots campaign will continue.

“We have been doing mailings, we have been doing a great deal on social media, we have email lists that we have been using and we’ve also been running targeted ads in roughly 25-30 cities around the country,” said Certner.

Analysts say the the bill will face an uphill battle in the Senate unless major changes are made.